Swiss watchmaker Swatch has recently launched their thinnest line of timepieces aptly named SKIN, and I’ve been chosen to work with the brand to see how this new collection will fit into my wardrobe, and my lifestyle.

Because they’re so thin, they feel like second skin and I am able to wear these watches without being encumbered by weight! I can wear them for a busy day at work, a high-intensity workout or a night out on the town! Check out my photos below and make sure to drop by a Swatch store to see the 24-piece collection.

Working out

A regular day of hustle and bustle

Out on a photo walk

Chilling out and contemplating life

Night out on the town

Jim Joquico

