I’m back with another Mercedes and this time, it’s one of their more serious offerings that I’m reviewing – the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé. As you can guess from the name, this bubble-top two-door is no slouch – it’s a C-class given the special treatment by the automaker’s high-performance division.

But with a price tag that starts from just above AED 400,000 (the specific press car I was given sells for about another Yaris north of that at AED 456,732), does the driving joy justify the massive cost? Let’s find out.

Key figures Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8

Power: 510 horsepower

Torque: 700 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Price: From AED 401,000

Exterior

The face of the C63 S is consistent with all other C-classes in the roster. It almost looks front-heavy, with all design elements vying for attention on the front end and not much else happening in the anterior half. Don’t get me wrong, it looks gorgeous, visually-arresting even. It’s the kind of car that invites you to look at its chunky, masculine appeal. The racing stripe all over the ventral half and black decals on either side accentuate the subtle lines of the car. The rear is another thing to look at, bulky and yet clean, drawing attention straight to the storied Mercedes logo.

Interior

The moment you step, you’re immediately greeted by that ever familiar AMG feel. Luxurious materials, amazing fit and finish – it’s a true Mercedes showing its more aggressive side. The center console is wrapped in matte carbon fiber, forming a clean panel that leads from the leather wrapped storage lid to all the way to the vents, above which sits a tablet-ish infotainment screen, which by the way does not respond to touch. Instead, you control the system through the trackpad, which sits where the gear shift would be on other cars. The button placement is intuitive, and they’re all where you would expect them to be. The seats, upholstered in gorgeous leather with contrast stitching, are comfortable and contoured enough to keep you in place during high-G cornering.

My only complaint here is the alcantara leather on the steering wheel. Sure, it feels more track car-ish to have that somewhere in the interior, but it’s not the grippiest material to wrap around what I would consider the most important component of a car.

Performance

There is not enough space for me to go on and on about how responsive this car is. Powered by the little V8 that could, the C63 S comes to life the moment you press that engine start button. What follows is a mesmerizing symphony of valves and pistons and cams, which only gets better as the motor revs harder. A small 4.0L (by today’s standards) is fitted two turbos to achieve a maximum output of 510 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. That’s more than enough to leave others scratching their heads as you zoom past them in this sleeper coupé.

The suspension is stiff and offers more road feedback than most people can probably handle, but in exchange for that you get superb handling that truly inspires confidence. And believe me, when you’re driving a car with over 500 horses at your disposal, confidence is the most important thing – you would otherwise never have the balls to drive it hard enough for the car to reach its true potential.