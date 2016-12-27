No matter how “directional” or “avant-garde” a fashion person proclaims himself to be, everybody still needs daily basics that are easy to wear and dress up or down depending on the occasion. Designer is always on the menu, but that’s best mixed in with timeless, versatile pieces from attainable brands for a hybrid high-low look.

This holiday season, I teamed up with Giordano, one of Asia Pacific’s most successful apparel brands with considerable presence in the Middle East, to create a set of everyday looks perfect for work and play. From preppy business attire to comfy sport to all-out casual, these outfits will serve you well in Dubai’s beautiful December weather.

Fall tones meet Winter whites. Top tip for the season: Something as easy as draping a sweater over your shoulders can instantly class up your work wear. Full look from @giordano_middleeast #GiordanoMiddleEast #StylewithGiordano #GiOOTD #fashion #blogger A photo posted by Jim Joquico | FashionChameleon (@fashcham) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:22am PST

Joggers turned from ephemeral trend to wardrobe mainstay faster than anyone could have noticed. That’s because they’re super comfy and go with pretty much anything. I matched my pair with a heather block sweater for a sporty weekend look. Full outfit from @giordano_middleeast. #StylewithGiordano #GiordanoMiddleEast #GiOOTD #fashion #mydubai A photo posted by Jim Joquico | FashionChameleon (@fashcham) on Dec 11, 2016 at 8:11am PST

Somebody say casual? Check shirt, white tee and tapered jeans are the order of the day. Can’t get more laid back than this ensemble from @giordano_middleeast. #StylewithGiordano #GiOOTD #GiordanoMiddleEast #fashion #blogger A photo posted by Jim Joquico | FashionChameleon (@fashcham) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:15am PST

Disclosure: The author received product and/or monetary compensation to support this story.