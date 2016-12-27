jim-portrait-small

No matter how “directional” or “avant-garde” a fashion person proclaims himself to be, everybody still needs daily basics that are easy to wear and dress up or down depending on the occasion. Designer is always on the menu, but that’s best mixed in with timeless, versatile pieces from attainable brands for a hybrid high-low look.

This holiday season, I teamed up with Giordano, one of Asia Pacific’s most successful apparel brands with considerable presence in the Middle East, to create a set of everyday looks perfect for work and play. From preppy business attire to comfy sport to all-out casual, these outfits will serve you well in Dubai’s beautiful December weather.

Disclosure: The author received product and/or monetary compensation to support this story.

Jim Joquico

