It’s not often that I get any R&R on the weekends. Like most other bloggers, I keep a day job to fund my clothing and car expenses (the two biggest chunks of the pie, actually) and then keep all blogging-related work for the weekends. So when I was invited to an exclusive gentleman’s weekend at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, a beautiful property I’ve previous stayed in and thoroughly enjoyed, saying yes was a no-brainer.

After an hour’s drive on the wonderfully clear 311 on a Friday morning, I was immediately greeted by their in-house PR who assisted me with getting settled and checking into the room. It was a quick tour of the King Tower Suite, which by the way was easily the biggest, most exquisite hotel room I have ever seen, and I’ve checked into a lot of five-star properties here and abroad.

If you’re following me on Instagram you would have seen the five or so stories I posted – it’s so big I needed that many 10-second clips to show the whole thing. You open the door to a sort of study, with the living room with three couches to the side, before entering the bedroom with a stunning sea view. The bathroom is fit for a king, with a floating bathtub and separate shower and toilet areas. And did I mention the walk-in closet?!

As much as I just wanted to lounge the weekend away nestled in the suite, we had a number of activities to do for a completely tailored experience. First up was lovely facial at the spa, where a number of soothing products from QMS MediCosmetics (a Waldorf Spa exclusive brand) were used to start our pampering session right away. I came out of it a lot fresher and glowing quite a bit for the rest of the day. That’s how you start a staycation.

Next up was lunch at Azure, which offers great cuisine from the south of France and the Mediterranean to match the beautiful vibe at the resort. There’s indoor and outdoor seating, and even if you’re sitting inside the restaurant you’re missing out on the al fresco feel due to the all-glass walls that allow you to take in the rejuvenating atmosphere as you dig into their dishes. I ended up having the chicken souvlaki, the Greek equivalent of shish taouk (when in doubt, always go for the chicken) and a great lively conversation with the other gents, the host and the ladies from QMS.

After lunch, we had a half hour down-time before moving on to the next activity – golf class! Initially, it wasn’t the most appealing idea, standing for an hour under the midday sun, but I was up for it – I needed a tan anyway (I wasn’t brown enough). We headed out to the Al Hamra Golf Course to meet our instructor for the day – it was my first time ever trying out the sport so I wasn’t really expecting much. I knew I’d be scraping the green off the course like 80% of the time so I had to warn them about the potential damage I’d be inflicting.

Following a short introductory briefing where I got my special lefty club, we had a little challenge using tennis balls and weird clubs with oversize heads that are basically like bikes on training wheels, designed to help us increase our chances of hitting the ball and not each other on the head. Even with this kind of equipment, I don’t think I did very well. Another guy and myself tied for first in the points challenge, but that’s because we all sucked so bad it was actually hilarious. Still, it was a great experience that gave new appreciation for the sport of golf – might be the start of me pursuing a new sport, who knows?

After a two-hour break to rest and get the stink of the afternoon sun off ourselves, we found ourselves at Umi, the hotel’s in-house Japanese restaurant. We were not going to have dinner yet – we were going to have a sushi masterclass!

With chef Yukitaka leading us, we learned a lot of interesting facts about this seemingly simple Japanese staple, from how long it takes to master the different elements of making sushi (two years just to get really good a mixing sushi rice with vinegar!), to how it’s not, contrary to popular belief, the normal everyday food that Japs eat.

We made California Maki and Spicy Tuna rolls and feasted on our own creations, it was easy enough with all their guidance, plus how bad can you mess up sushi? We also had a special selection of starters prepared by the chef, including some really tasty wagyu beef that I definitely needed a bigger serving off, and that was that.

Later in the evening, the chain’s business development director Manu Koshy joined the team for a proper dinner at another restaurant in the hotel. The main course was served at the Lexington Grill downstairs, an award-winning steakhouse that will really satiate your appetite for all things meat. We were recommended the dry-aged “Green Bay” steak, and I found it to be one of the most flavorful slabs of meat I’d ever tasted. A bit of trivia for you guys: the Lexington is the only place in the UAE that’s licensed to prepare meat using this method in house.

We capped off our night with a few drinks and some shisha at Camelia, a beautiful lounge with views of the beach. Sat in an outdoor tent, our evening was filled with fine wine and lively conversations with lovely people from different backgrounds – it was a great way to finish off our evening and was one of the highlights of this weekend.

And then I Netflixed myself to sleep in my suite!

The team at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Seven Media deserve a big shoutout for organizing a wonderful gentlemen’s weekend programme for us. It was a memorable two days and I definitely recommend everyone visiting the property to try out the activities (there’s more to it than lovely rooms and a great beach!) offered within the property!

Book your stay or check out the current offers at the Waldorf Astoria RAK here.