Foodies, photographers and bloggers are going crazy about the newest hotspot in town that caters to all three separate species of UAE residents – Last Exit Dubai. It’s colorful, it’s fun, it’s 50s American retro, and it’s all about food and photo ops.

Situated just by the border between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the food truck park gets its name from the location itself. It’s there by the last exit off the E11, before the tarmac gets its red tint and motorists enter the capital proper.

Last Exit, launched to the public in the last week of July (it’s only been two weeks and there’s already over 500 posts on Instagram!), opens up a new home to popular Dubai restaurants housed in compact Airstream food trucks and gives drivers gourmet dining options on one of the most trafficked freeways in the UAE. That means no more snack stops at dodgy “restaurants” off the side of the road in the middle of nowhere. Rule of thumb is, if the name of the place ends with “REST.”, you should stay away.

In case you’re thinking of making the 30-ish minute drive (provided there’s no traffic and you don’t live in Sharjah), here are 5 things you need to know to make an informed decision.

1.) There are air-conditioned dining halls

People aren’t expected to get drenched in their sweat while they munch on sliders and hotdogs. There are temperature-controlled dining halls aside from the outdoor seating where you can have your foodie sesh in comfort. It’s high summer, so this is quite the necessity.

2.) It’s open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Is it just me or does anyone wake up in the middle of the night completely famished, only to discover an empty fridge? There’s now a place to go to for gourmet food should you get cravings in the wee hours. I’m sure it makes more sense for motorists driving in the middle of the night looking for decent food, but in all honesty I find myself more often in the former situation rather than this one.

3.) Some trucks are drive-thru only

It wouldn’t be a completely Dubai experience if you can’t get your food without leaving the car, would it? Some food trucks serve only drive-thru customers. Burger Pit is one of them, and if you’re thinking about getting your food there, you better prepare for a long wait – it’s hands-down the most popular truck in the whole park.

4.) There’s vintage everywhere

If you like posing next to vintage V-Dub hippie vans and pastel Cadillacs, this is the place to visit if only for the photo op.

5.) 12 food trucks might just be enough

If you are expecting more, ask yourself this – how much are you planning to eat in the first place? There’s all kinds of street food from burgers to fries to milk shakes to Starbucks, and if 12 ain’t going to cut it for you, a Carrefour might be a more suitable alternative.

Made up your mind and ready to drive out? Check out the map below to get directions to Last Exit Dubai.