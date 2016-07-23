What do you like most about Paul Smith’s design language? There’s a lot to like about one of the most renowned fashion labels in the world, but if I had to narrow it down to the most noteworthy, I’d say it’s the intelligent, modern interpretation of menswear classics that always looks current and contemporary. It’s the clean lines weaved in with funky details and prints. And lastly, it’s those multi-color bar code stripes that embody the brand’s philosophy.

Paul Smith is one of the newest brands to enter the already saturated market of fashion timepieces, having launched just last Fall, and while we’re all watch snobs here, for some reason we have a different set of criteria when it comes to evaluating styles from this segment.

Instead of being fixated on movements (these are quartz by the way), jewels and complications, we’re more concerned about how well the design DNA of the house trickles down to the pieces. This is an aspect that Paul Smith has really nailed with its new timepiece collection, beautifully translating the label’s love for the classics intertwined with a little bit of humor mischief to the details of the watches themselves.

Pictured: Paul Smith Atomic and Precision watches

The materials are as luxurious as you would expect from any Paul Smith product. The fit and finish are as good as any in the same price point (around AED 1,500). Gorgeous brushed and polished stainless steel, ornately detailed case back, Paul Smith insignia, the same leather used in other PS accessories – the works.

The dials come in various designs with flavors that suit everyone’s personal style, from the retro aviation-inspired Atomic to the world traveler companion Precision. Even the iconic color splash features in models such as the Block with rotating discs and the almost Scandinavian Ma.

Check out the new Paul Smith timepiece collection at Hour Choice stores across the GCC.

Disclosure: The author received product and/or monetary compensation to support this story.