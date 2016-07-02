Ever since Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington hit the mainstream some two years ago with its massive social media success (Hello, 2.2 million Instagram followers!), NATO straps have without a doubt been propelled back to ubiquity. A bracelet option that was previously known among only the most avid followers of the horology world, the NATO strap has today permeated the consciousness of even the most novice watch customer. But how did this simple strip of nylon come about, and what’s up with the name?

The NATO strap is yet another military invention that the fashion industry has to thank for. First made by the British Ministry of Defense in 1973, the strap was originally designed to be more durable than its leather and bracelet counterparts. While very similar to its Zulu brother, the NATO features an extra strap and buckle to minimize the movement of the watch head. Without it, the head would be sliding the entire length of the strap, especially with nylon’s naturally slick surface. In fact, a watch will pretty much stay in place when mounted on a perfectly fit NATO strap.

Wearing: Austin Reed shirt and trousers, Karmawood sunglasses, Daniel Wellington Dapper watch with Glasgow classic NATO strap

So what about its name? Back then, officers had to fill out a requisition form called G10 in order to be issued one of these straps, so it was more commonly referred to as a G10 among military men. So how did we get there from NATO? Well, the Alliance had a stocking number for this specific strap and NATO had a much better ring to it, so it stuck. Originally available only in “Admiralty Grey”, British officers started wearing all manner of color to represent their own regiments, which led to the kaleidoscopic selections that we have today.

Fast forward to the Instagram age, the NATO strap has truly become a watch lover’s favorite accessory. You can have a different strap on the same watch for each day of the week, the month or the year. The variety of colors and designs is a great way to express your mood and look without breaking the bank on acquiring so many watches.

There’s a bit of a debate initiated by the purist camp on whether it even makes sense to put a $10,000 head on a $15 watch, but that’s where the fun comes from. Plus, in the hot and humid Summers, especially in Middle East, nylon offers a lot more breathability than leather, and prevents you from getting gross gunk in between the links of your metal bracelets. And if I haven’t said it many times enough, the variety alone is enough of a reason to explore the wonderful world of NATO straps!

