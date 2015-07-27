“I’m thinking of getting a tan.”

That’s one statement that garners a distinct reaction depending on who you make it to. These are the responses I received when I blurted it out to three different people.

Euro friend: OMG when and where?! Are you going to Kite Beach? I’ll come with!

Asian friend: OMG why?! Why would you want to look like a homeless person?!

African friend: OMG I hate the sun. I get really dark – yes, darker than I already am, I know what you’re thinking! – really fast. Also, good luck with melanoma.

Coming from an Eastern culture colonized by a European country in the 16th century, I grew up being brainwashed with the Western ideals of beauty, and so I completely understand the Asian frame of mind and its automatically negative response to the concept of tanning. It’s been about 300 years since the Spaniards were driven out of my country (thank you Murica!) and yet everyone back home is still obsessed with looking as pasty as a daily dose of glutathione would allow. People talk about unrealistic standards when they see stick-thin models in fashion glossies, but nothing says unattainable more than a bunch of flat-nosed, brown-skinned island folk trying to mimic their Caucasian colonists, the very same people who treated them like second-class citizens in their own country. It’s just genetically impossible, not to mention ironic as hell. At least white girls can lose weight.

Interestingly, the pursuit of a fair complexion is not completely isolated to my country, even with its history of being chronically raped by superpowers hailing from the other side of the Pacific. Europeans also had a thing for paleness, which, some centuries ago, became associated with wealth and status. The idea was, if you had tanned skin, you probably toiled in the sun. And you can’t sit with us. This is why they felt the need to invent white zombie makeup in the Elizabethan era.

As industry moved indoors, however, being a pasty face no longer signified not having to engage in manual labor. People could look pale and still be poor, so a new way to project social standing was to do the opposite – get a tan. Toasted skin began to mean something else – you had enough time and resources to summer in the south of France and simmer on the beach for days in order to achieve that perfect golden glow.

As they say in politics, there are no permanent allies, only permanent interests. The interest here is to tell people at first glance that you are not poor. Whatever you do to satisfy that objective, that’s what changes every few hundred years.

On some level, this fascination with self-tanning still appears to paint the same picture as intended. You know you want to look like you can afford a holiday in Ibiza with that tan. And once your friends notice, you’ll talk nonstop about your weekend in paradise and casually say “You should go” like it’s a trip to Waitrose. That’s fine, we’re not judging.

