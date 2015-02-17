I’ve been part of the local fashion industry for quite some time. As founder and editor in chief of La Moda, Dubai’s authoritative online resource for fashion and beauty, I have plenty of experience in the field, and I’ve seen many people in this exclusive style circle come, claw their way in, fail miserably, and eventually go.

A small number, however, have gone on to achieve great things even they couldn’t have imagined themselves. But the rest have burned out from the repetitiveness of it all and have fallen off the face of the earth, crossing over to the realm of irrelevance.

Today, I make the switch in an effort to blur the hard-fought line between blogger and editor. I understand the apprehension. Editors have undergone years of training to get to where they are. Bloggers just mushroom into existence out of virtually nothing, and somehow feel they carry the same professional credence as journalists. In general (yes, I’m generalizing), they hardly have any experience, any talent, or any idea what they’re talking about most of the time. Some are good at what they do, don’t get me wrong. But there are others who just leave you scratching your head or banging it against the wall. Heck, a large chunk of them – that should be us now – can’t even write one grammatically correct sentence to save their lives.

But all of that doesn’t matter. I can write, I know what I’m talking about, and I’m not some two-dimensional caricature who would only write about fashion. There are other things I’m passionate about, too. Sports cars, luxury watches, fitness, tech – the usual guy things which are, by the way, incredibly suspiciously hard to find on what people here call “men’s lifestyle blogs.” That’s one of the primary reasons I had to have chameleon as part of this blog’s title. I’m going to be wearing many metaphorical hats as I post my content here, to keep things interesting and to give a more accurate representation of what a men’s lifestyle blog should be. The other reasons will become more apparent as the blog progresses and the story unfolds (WTF?!).

So, meanwhile, I hope you all join me in my journey as I wade through the exciting, highly-political, Game of Thronesy world of lifestyle blogging. Keep up with me and I promise, I won’t waste your time. Now, here’s a couple of obligatory personal style photos of me in Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana and Zara, snapped while I trolled Madrid in between shows at Fashion Week.